Goofy’s Son Max Makes His Aulani Resort Debut

Max Goof is the newest Disney character to make his debut at Disney’s Aulani Resort. The cheerful teenager is hanging out with his dad (Goofy) in Hawaii and can’t wait to meet with Resort guests.

What’s happening:

Another friendly Disney character has joined the gang at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Both Max and Goofy are sporting fun giant Hawaiian shirts and traditional leis and are truly enjoying island time.

Fans can meet Max, sometimes along with Goofy, at various locations and times around the resort.

Guests may spot Max and Goofy together at Aunty’s Beach House and join the pair for a special program, “Surf’s Up! A Surfin’, Fishin’, and Dancin’ Party.”

This trio of island activities, for kids ages three to 12, includes surfing games, learning about colorful Hawaiian fish and dancing to surfing tunes. There is a nominal charge for this special activity.

