Universal Studios Hollywood Postpones Inaugural Peacock Live! Event

NBCUniversal has announced they are postponing their inaugural Peacock Live! event set to take place at Universal Studios Hollywood later this month.
What’s happening:
- Guests visiting the Peacock Live! website will see a big notice saying that the event has been postponed.
- Originally scheduled to take place March 28-29, 2020 at the Universal Studios Hollywood Backlot, Universal has decided not to host the event at this time officially citing uncertainty around program elements.
- While Universal has not stated outright that the coronavirus is the reason for the delay, it’s easy to speculate that health concerns are prompting them to act out of caution.
- At this time, Universal Studios has not announced their rescheduled dates for the event.
When visiting the website guests will find the following questions and answers:
- Why is Peacock Live! Postponed?
- Due to uncertainty surrounding some of the event’s programming elements, we have decided to postpone Peacock Live!
- Will Peacock Live! be rescheduled?
- Yes, the plan is to reschedule Peacock Live! at a date to be determined.
- Sign up for updates at the bottom of this page.
- How can I receive a refund for my Peacock Live! ticket?
- Please contact the Universal Studios Hollywood guest communications team (1-800-UNIVERSAL) by March 20 to request a full refund for your Peacock Live! ticket.
- You are also welcome to convert your Peacock Live! ticket(s) to enjoy full access to Universal Studios Hollywood during the Park’s regular hours of operation valid for a one time use by May 21, 2020.
- Please note, we must receive your request to convert your ticket to a Park ticket no later than Friday, March 20.
- A full refund will be automatically issued to your original payment method after this date. You can also contact Universal Studios Hollywood here.
- Who do I contact if I have any questions about my ticket?
- For any questions or issues regarding your tickets, please call 1-800-UNIVERSAL (1-800-864-8377).