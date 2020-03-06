Universal Studios Hollywood Postpones Inaugural Peacock Live! Event

NBCUniversal has announced they are postponing their inaugural Peacock Live! event set to take place at Universal Studios Hollywood later this month.

What’s happening:

Guests visiting the Peacock Live! website

Originally scheduled to take place March 28-29, 2020 at the Universal Studios Hollywood Backlot, Universal has decided not to host the event at this time officially citing uncertainty around program elements.

While Universal has not stated outright that the coronavirus is the reason for the delay, it’s easy to speculate that health concerns are prompting them to act out of caution.

At this time, Universal Studios has not announced their rescheduled dates for the event.

When visiting the website guests will find the following questions and answers: