“Onward” Guinevere Van Pulls Into Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

by | Mar 10, 2020 11:59 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Pixar’s new film Onward has arrived in theaters but that isn’t the most exciting thing surrounding the release. This past week the purple-blue van named Guinevere has popped up in several locations making for some great photo ops. Her most recent stop? Disney’s Art of Animation Resort at Walt Disney World.

What’s happening:

  • This morning, guests visiting Disney’s Art of Animation Resort had the great pleasure of seeing Guinevere from Onward right at the resort.
  • The trusty, slightly rusty, vehicle is taking a short break from assisting the brothers Lightfoot on their quest for magic at…the Most Magical Place on Earth!
  • Our own Jeremiah managed to be on site and shared some wonderful (and detailed) pictures with us.
  • Disney has not announced how long Guinevere will be at Art of Animation or if she’ll be staying at other resorts at Walt Disney World.
  • In the meantime, please enjoy these photos from her stops around the country!

Guinevere at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Isn’t she a beauty?

Part of what makes the van so amazing is the pegasus painting that adorns both sides.

She may be rusting, but she’s got plenty of valor.

Instagram

Instagram

Just like in the film, Guinevere has seen some better days. She might not be in the best shape of her life and even has to be held together with rope…

and duct tape!

Even the tire hump and brake light is holding on thanks the silver strips tape

Worth it to spring for a vanity license plate? Always!

Barley has a fun collection of stickers that he’s plastered on the rear windows.

If it wasn’t obvious before, Barley is a bit of a nerd

Guinevere at Disney Springs

Earlier this month the purple beauty made an appearance at Disney Springs where guests had the chance to pose with or just take pictures of her.

Via Disney Parks Blog

Via Disney Parks Blog

Guinevere Photo Op from D23 Expo

This past summer at the D23 Expo, the Disney Animation Booth had the full sized vehicle on display along with cutouts of Ian and Barley.

Guinevere at El Capitan Theater

The world famous El Capitan Theatre recently hosted its opening day screening event where the lovely vehicle was kind enough to make an appearance. Mike even had the chance to look inside—so far this was the only stop where the side doors have been open!

Barley van is quite unique and features a wood paneled interior decorated with posters, stickers, and a cool sword and shield wall hanging.

Guinevere at Disney’s California Adventure

Guinevere has also been spotted at Pixar Pier where she’s part of a meet and greet with the brothers.

As you can see from these pictures, the details are all here including:

The moon-shaped side window

The majestic pegasus (and duct taped windows)

Rope wrapped around the front bumper and grill

And finally, the stickers rear windows and medieval looking spare tire hump!

Photos by Jeremiah Good, Mike Celestino, and Doobie Moseley

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend