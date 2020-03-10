“Onward” Guinevere Van Pulls Into Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Pixar’s new film Onward has arrived in theaters but that isn’t the most exciting thing surrounding the release. This past week the purple-blue van named Guinevere has popped up in several locations making for some great photo ops. Her most recent stop? Disney’s Art of Animation Resort at Walt Disney World.

What’s happening:

This morning, guests visiting Disney’s Art of Animation Resort had the great pleasure of seeing Guinevere from Onward right at the resort.

right at the resort. The trusty, slightly rusty, vehicle is taking a short break from assisting the brothers Lightfoot on their quest for magic at…the Most Magical Place on Earth!

Our own Jeremiah managed to be on site and shared some wonderful (and detailed) pictures

Disney has not announced how long Guinevere will be at Art of Animation or if she’ll be staying at other resorts at Walt Disney World.

In the meantime, please enjoy these photos from her stops around the country!

Guinevere at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Isn’t she a beauty?

Part of what makes the van so amazing is the pegasus painting that adorns both sides.

She may be rusting, but she’s got plenty of valor.

Just like in the film, Guinevere has seen some better days. She might not be in the best shape of her life and even has to be held together with rope…

and duct tape!

Even the tire hump and brake light is holding on thanks the silver strips tape

Worth it to spring for a vanity license plate? Always!

Barley has a fun collection of stickers that he’s plastered on the rear windows.

If it wasn’t obvious before, Barley is a bit of a nerd

Guinevere at Disney Springs

Earlier this month the purple beauty made an appearance at Disney Springs where guests had the chance to pose with or just take pictures of her.

Guinevere Photo Op from D23 Expo

This past summer at the D23 Expo, the Disney Animation Booth had the full sized vehicle on display along with cutouts of Ian and Barley.

Guinevere at El Capitan Theater

The world famous El Capitan Theatre recently hosted its opening day screening event where the lovely vehicle was kind enough to make an appearance. Mike even had the chance to look inside—so far this was the only stop where the side doors have been open!

Barley van is quite unique and features a wood paneled interior decorated with posters, stickers, and a cool sword and shield wall hanging.

Guinevere at Disney’s California Adventure

Guinevere has also been spotted at Pixar Pier where she’s part of a meet and greet with the brothers.

As you can see from these pictures, the details are all here including:

The moon-shaped side window

The majestic pegasus (and duct taped windows)

Rope wrapped around the front bumper and grill

And finally, the stickers rear windows and medieval looking spare tire hump!

