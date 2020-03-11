Late Disney Legend Dave Smith to be Honored with Window on Main Street at Disneyland

The late Disney Legend, Dave Smith will be receiving another honor this year when his very own tribute window is installed at Disneyland. The June 22 unveiling will correspond with the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney Archives founding.

This morning during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Smith started working for The Walt Disney Company in 1970 when he was hired by Walt’s brother, Roy to found and grow the Walt Disney Archives.

D23 points out

Smith was the final authority on all things relating to and spanning the history of the Disney company.

According to D23, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Walt Disney Archives, Smith’s window will be revealed on June 22, 2020.

Smith who passed away in 2019

In 2010 he retired from the company, but remained on in an advisory role serving as Chief Archivist Emeritus.

Over the years, he wrote about Disney’s history with his articles appearing in several company, regional, and national publications.

He also wrote Disney A to Z The Ultimate Disney Trivia Book Disney: The First 100 Years The Quotable Walt Disney



