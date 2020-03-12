Universal Studios Hollywood Set to Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Earlier today, the Disneyland Resort announced that due to Coronavirus concerns, they would be closing through the end of the month. Not too long after that, Universal Studios Hollywood made a similar announcement that they too would be closing.
What’s Happening:
- Due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (AKA COVID 19), many events and venues where large crowds gather are being cancelled, postponed, or closed. Earlier today, the Disneyland Resort announced that they will be closing for the remainder of the month and shortly after that, Universal Studios Hollywood announced that they too would be closing.
- The park issued this statement, which is also available on their official website:
- “The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14. The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we continue to monitor the situation.
- Universal CityWalk will remain open. We will provide timely updates as conditions evolve.
- If guests have questions regarding tickets, they can call 866-258-6546.”
- California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the state earlier this month, with announcements on Wednesday that all events with over 250 people should be cancelled to contain the spread of the virus, though he didn’t make them mandatory. This would include movie premieres, concerts, sporting events, and even large scale workplaces. He said that the guidelines would not include the theme parks, though as evidenced today, the parks themselves reached the conclusion that it would be best at this time to close their doors.
- At press time, Universal Studios Hollywood and the Disneyland Resort are the only parks to have made announcements that they are closing. Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World in Florida have also made no announcements.
- Universal Studios Hollywood will be closed from March 14th through March 27th, with a reopening on March 28th Universal CityWalk will remain open at this time. This information is subject to change.