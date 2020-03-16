Hulu Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Hulu employee in the streamer’s officer in Santa Monica has tested positive for Coronavirus, according to Variety.
- According to Variety’s sources, the employee in question immediately began self-isolation upon experiencing symptoms of the virus.
- The employee is reportedly currently recovering at home and any other employees who came in contact with the person have been informed and are now required to also self-isolate and work from home.
- The Hulu offices from which the employee worked are currently closed and undergoing a deep cleaning.
- Hulu is not closing its other offices, but employees are being asked to work from home going forward.
- Most Hulu employees began working from home last week.
- This news comes as the pandemic has impacted the entertainment industry as a whole, with studios shutting down production on upcoming projects. For example, Disney halted production of a long list of films and television series that includes the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, the Disney+ bound Home Alone reboot and more.