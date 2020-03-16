MMA President Announces Postponement of Upcoming Fights on SportsCenter

In A Tweet from ESPN MMA, UFC President Dana White is shown on SportsCenter updating the world of the current status of UFC fights with President Trump’s updated guidelines, emphasising one fight in particular will still go on.

What’s Happening:

ESPN MMA tweeted a quote from an interview on SportsCenter with UFC President Dana White where he addressed the postponement of several upcoming fights, including an update on an upcoming one that fans are clamoring for.

The quote read: "We have no choice now but to postpone these fights. So we're postponing the next three events, but Tony Ferguson versus Khabib, April 18, is still on and that will still happen."

The full interview, attached to the tweet, acknowledges that the original intent was to have the fights occur with limited production crew and no fans when President Trump on the advice of the CDC recommended that events and venues have no more than 50 people in a room. Earlier today, President Trump announced that number has been decreased to 10, prompting this postponement from UFC President Dana White.

White added that the fight between Ferguson and Khabib will still occur as scheduled on April 18th, implying that if they have to, they’ll do it outside of the United States.

White also responded to questions regarding why the UFC is sort of the “last sport standing” in this time, saying that it’s the fans and the fighters who want to keep going.

