WDW President Josh D’Amaro Shares a Letter Following the Resort Closure

Josh D'Amaro, President of the Walt Disney World Resort, has shared an important letter following the closure of the parks and upcoming closure of Disney operated resorts, shops, and restaurants across property. You can read the full letter below:

“Hello Everyone,

It's an understatement to say that it has been an unusual few days at Walt Disney World Resort. Yesterday, we closed our theme parks through the end of the month to do our part to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus here in Central Florida. We will also close Disney Springs by the end of the day today while working on ramping down our hotels.

It's not like anything our community has faced before and our focus has been on the safety and well-being of our Guests, Cast Members and their families as well as our neighbors.

As I reflect on the events of the past several days, I feel tremendous gratitude. First, I'm grateful to our Cast Members for the way they rose to this challenge — not only in preparing for this closure, but also in continuing to deliver unforgettable experiences for our Guests and each other. We look forward to making magic for Guests again soon.

I want to acknowledge our hardworking college, culinary and exchange program participants. We made the difficult decision to suspend these programs, based on guidance from leading health agencies as these participants live in dorm-like housing here at our Resort. We believe it's the right thing to do and is consistent with the way college and university programs are prioritizing social distancing. We are actively working with each individual to help them get home, including finding the right solution to each of their unique circumstances.

I'm also grateful to live in a community where our civic leaders are focused on protecting our fellow residents. I want to share how proud Walt Disney World is to be part of the Central Florida family. These are unique times, and we're all working through this together.

As you can imagine, closing our resort so quickly leaves us with a great deal of extra food. To help other Central Floridians in need during this time, Walt Disney World Resort will donate excess food inventory like fresh salads, greens and hot items to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. This donation is part of our ongoing Disney Harvest program, which collects and distributes enough food each year to provide one million meals to people in need, and this donation will help to further support the important work Second Harvest is doing in our community during this time.

Like all of you, we will continue to actively manage through this issue.

"May Walt Disney World bring joy and inspiration and new knowledge to all who come to this happy place…" That was our wish when we first opened in 1971, and that will be our wish when we open our parks again.

Stay safe and healthy. We'll see you soon.

With respect,

Josh

Josh D'Amaro

President

Walt Disney World Resort”