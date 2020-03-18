Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo To Host “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Vudu Viewing Party

As many are spending a lot more time inside, some special events are starting to occur right in your own living room. Star Wars tweeted earlier about one such event with a star from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

What’s Happening:

Joonas Suotamo, who played Chewbacca in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be hosting a Vudu Viewing Party, streaming the film live on Friday, March 20th at 6:00 PM PST.

While watching the film, viewers can follow along on twitter as Joonas answers questions live during the film.

In the past, Vudu Viewing Parties have taken place for Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok, among others.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was originally scheduled for a digital release on March 17th, but was actually moved ahead to March 13th, though this date change has no effect on the Vudu Viewing Party.

The physical copies of the film will be available on March 31st.