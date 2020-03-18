Exclusive: Dark Horse Announces “Disney Villains: Ursula and the Seven Seas” Miniseries Coming This June

by | Mar 18, 2020 9:13 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

If Ursula mended all her ways, repented, saw the light and made a switch prior to when we met her in The Little Mermaid… what was she like before that?! Soon we’ll get to find out as, today, Dark Horse officially announced their latest Disney series, this time focusing on the famed sea witch herself.

  • Disney Villains: Ursula and the Seven Seas is a new comic miniseries from writer Sherri L. Smith and artist Gabriele Bagnoli.
  • The series will share the origin story of the infamous sea witch Ursula from the iconic Disney Animated Classic The Little Mermaid.
  • “Long before the events of Disney The Little Mermaid and Ariel’s quest to be a part of the human world, Ursula was one of seven sea witches, who each ruled one of the Seven Seas with impunity. But when one of Ursula’s sea sisters is found stripped of all her powers, Ursula must find the culprit…And among the merfolk, there is one who dares defy the reign of the sea witches.”
  • Disney Villains: Ursula and the Seven Seas #1 is set to be released on June 24, 2020 and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.

What they’re saying:

  • Sherri L. Smith, writer: “I’ve always been a fan of the Little Mermaid, both Andersen’s original story and the Disney movie. With Disney Villains: Ursula and the Seven Seas, I was able to add my own twist to those wonderful tales. Remember, for every witch you are told about, there's a goddess you’ve forgotten. What a treat it is to give Disney’s most decadent villain her due!"
  • Gabriele Bagnoli, artist: “I always loved Ursula’s character because I thought she was really evil and dreadful. I’m so excited to be drawing her origins! It has also been very interesting to characterize her sister witches, and I’ve tried to make them unique and special. In the same way, I tried to give a magical and evocative atmosphere to the undersea landscapes in order to draw every panel with a strong look.”

More from Dark Horse:

  • Dark Horse recently released Disney Princess: Friends, Family, Fantastic – a collection of short and humorous comic stories by Amy Mebberson featuring many of your favorite Disney princesses.
  • Check out preview pages from this project here.
 
 
Send this to a friend