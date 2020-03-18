Meet Marvel’s New “New Warriors” from the Upcoming Comic Series

With Marvel’s upcoming one-shot “Outlawed,” super heroics will be left to the adults and underage heroes will be banned unless they have official government assigned mentors. That’s where the New Warriors come in. The team of former teen vigilantes will step up to mentor the next generation of teenaged heroes, and Marvel has just introduced the new wave of young talent.

The New Warriors – consisting of Night Thrasher, Firestar, Rage, Speedball, Namorita, and Silhouette – will impart their wisdom to this new group of young heroes, which includes:

A Meme-Obsessed super teen whose brain became connected to the internet after becoming exposed to his grandfather’s “experimental internet gas.” Now he can see augmented reality and real-time maps, and can instantly Google any fact. Does this make him effectively a genius? He sure acts like it does.

Psychic Twins. “All twins are psychic, but we’re psychic-er.” Snowflake, a cryokinetic, can materialize snowflake-shaped shuriken projectiles for throwing. Safespace can materialize pink forcefields, but he can’t inhabit them himself, the reflex only works if he’s protecting others. They’re hyper aware of modern culture and optics, and they see their Super Heroics as “a post-ironic meditation on using violence to combat bullying.” They're probably streaming this.

A teen “living vampire” exposed to Michael Morbius’s blood as a child in a rogue, but life-saving medical procedure. He still ages like a regular kid, but has all the abilities of Morbius. He’s also obsessed with all the music and attitude of a “classic” long-past decades like the '90s, and the '00s. “The world is a vampire…and so am I.”