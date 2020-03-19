Tokyo Disney Resort Shares Videos of Shows and Events That End Runs During Temporary Closure

With Tokyo Disney Resort being temporarily closed due to the spread of Coronavirus, several of the resort’s shows and events were scheduled to end during the closure. Luckily, Tokyo Disney has begun releasing videos of these shows and events so you can still enjoy them from your own home.

Today, Tokyo Disney released videos of their Pixar Playtime Pals and It’s Very Minnie shows as you can see below: