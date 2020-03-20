Disney Channel Releases Teaser for New Original Movie “Upside Down Magic”

Things are about to turn…upside down… with a new trailer released from Disney Channel today, teasing the new Disney Channel Original Movie, Upside Down Magic, coming this summer to Disney Channel.

What’s Happening:

The teaser features an off-screen voice calling someone (or something) to dinner, when we see a cat staring at itself in the mirror, before sprouting wings, and before returning to the form of a human kid before the logo of the new film flashes at the end of the screen.

The movie focuses on 13-year-old Nory Boxwood Horace and her best friend Reina Carvajal who each discover they have magical abilities and enter Sage Academy for magical studies.

A release date has yet to be announced, but the trailer says the film is coming this summer.

Disney first acquired the rights to the children's book of the same name in 2015, originally planned as a TV series.

Last August, Disney announced that the production was now going to be a movie and gave a cast announcement.

Upside-Down Magic is written by Nick Pustay (Ramona and Beezus) and Josh Cagan (Kim Possible) and Susan Cartsonis (Descendants 3, The Duff) executive producing. Joe Nussbaum (Just Add Magic, Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), will also executive produce as well as direct.

is written by Nick Pustay ( and Josh Cagan and Susan Cartsonis executive producing. Joe Nussbaum (Just Add Magic, Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), will also executive produce as well as direct.

Upside Down Magic Cast: