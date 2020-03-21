Disney on Ice Producer Feld Entertainment Lays Off 90% of Workforce

Feld Entertainment, the touring production company that produces Disney’s live touring shows like Disney on Ice, has reportedly laid off 90% of their workforce as their tours stop travel due to Coronavirus, according to Tampa Bay news station Fox 13.

What’s Happening:

Feld Entertainment has laid off 90% of their workforce, primarily entertainers, which is estimated to be between 900 and 1,200 employees.

The company’s current productions include: Disney on Ice (5 productions) Disney Live! Marvel Universe Live! Sesame Street Live! Jurassic World Live Tour Dreamworks Trolls : The Experience Monster Jam Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Stephen C. Yaros, Senior Vice President of Global Communications for Feld Entertainment, gave Fox 13 the following quote: "Over the past few weeks the world has been racing to contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. This has resulted in unprecedented and widespread government-mandated closures of public gatherings that has forced us to shut down all Feld Entertainment tours. Although we hope to resume operations soon, there is no assurance of when that will happen. Therefore, we had to make difficult decisions to reduce the size of our workforce through company wide layoffs."

