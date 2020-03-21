France Pushes Disney+ Launch Back Two-Weeks

Disney+ is scheduled to roll out in several international countries on March 24th. However, the official Twitter account of Disney+ France just tweeted that the service will be delayed in their country.

Encore un peu de patience pour nos fans français, notre service de streaming Disney+ arrive bientôt… mais à la demande du @GouvernementFR, nous avons convenu de reporter le lancement jusqu'au mardi 7 avril 2020. #DisneyPlus — Disney+ FR (@DisneyPlusFR) March 21, 2020

The tweet translates to:

“Still a little patience for our French fans, our Disney + streaming service is coming soon … but at the request of @GouvernementFR, we have agreed to postpone the launch until Tuesday, April 7, 2020. #DisneyPlus”

According to Deadline, the decision was made to protect the internet in France out of concerns that the launch would overload the system. Netflix also has limits on service quality in France and several other European countries.

Disney+ is still scheduled to launch in the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Following this news, they have committed to reducing the streaming bandwidth of the service by 25% to ensure that these countries don’t have a damaging impact on their internet infrastructure.

