Club Penguin-Inspired Gaming Platforms See Rise in Membership Amongst Students

As the world faces uncertain times, young adult Disney fans are finding comfort, friendship, and nostalgia online via Club Penguin-inspired gaming sites. Two private gaming servers have recently welcomed thousands of new users who are using the platforms as ways to interact amid social distancing.

What’s happening:

The Hollywood Reporter

According to THR, two gaming servers, Club Penguin: Rewritten Club Penguin Online

Club Penguin Online was welcoming about 6,000 to 8,000 new users every day as people began to start social distancing en masse.

As for Club Penguin: Rewritten, the group saw a spike in numbers totaling 30,000 new players every day.

While it might not be the real thing (the official Club Penguin shutdown in March of 2017

Living it up online:

Each user is different and visits for a variety of reasons. For some, it’s a fun throwback to the games they played as kids. For others, it’s a place to gather with real life pals while they’re currently separated.

Even in the virtual world, fans are quick to shout their support for political figures and their beloved schools and universities.

Users are creative and one group even hosted a therapy session where those who attended chatted on a variety of topics affecting them from breakups to bullying. To add to the atmosphere, avatars sat in a circle and with jazz music playing softly in the background.

Also for the time being, some users are planning their own online proms, graduations, and even birthday parties.

What they’re saying: