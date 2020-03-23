ESPN2 to Present Peyton Manning Marathon on March 24th

by | Mar 23, 2020 9:47 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

ESPN2 will be commemorating NFL quarterback Peyton Manning’s birthday with a special five-hour programming block on Tuesday, March 24th. Fans can tune in for a look back at Manning’s NFL history, his ESPN+ series Peyton’s Places, and documentary The Book of Manning.

What’s happening:

  • ESPN2 will celebrate Peyton Manning’s birthday with five hours of special primetime programming dedicated to the legendary NFL quarterback on Tuesday, March 24.
  • Beginning at 7 pm ET, ESPN2 will present five volumes of Peyton’s Places compilation episodes, SEC Storied: The Book of Manning documentary and NFL highlights shows that look back at signature performances during Manning’s playing career.
  • The two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time NFL MVP turns 44 years old on Tuesday.
  • The night of Manning-themed programming begins with Peyton’s Places: Volumes 1-5, 30-minute compilation shows hosted by ESPN Radio and NFL host Trey Wingo.
  • Each volume pulls top moments from the 30-episode Peyton’s Places original series produced by NFL Films and ESPN+.
  • The football-themed series revisits seminal moments in NFL history through Manning’s conversations with current and former players, coaches and other key figures about football history and its cultural impact.
  • All 30 original episodes of Peyton’s Places continue to be available exclusively on ESPN+.
  • At 9:30 pm, ESPN2 will feature an encore presentation of ESPN Films’ 2013 SEC Storied documentary The Book of Manning.
  • Directed by Rory Karpf and narrated by actor John Goodman, the film explores the personal and professional life of former NFL and Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning and how the sudden loss of his father impacted his life and the way he and his wife, Olivia, raised their three sons, Cooper, Peyton and Eli.
  • The evening concludes with NFL Films’ Super Bowl Highlights: Super Bowl XLI – Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears (Manning’s first Super Bowl victory) at 11 pm followed by NFL’s Greatest Games: 2015 AFC Championship – Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots, highlighting Manning’s two-touchdown performance which propelled Denver to 20-18 win and eventually a Super Bowl 50 title.
  • Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com.

Peyton Manning Programming Lineup – Tuesday, March 24 on ESPN2:

Time (ET)

Program

7 pm

Peyton’s Places: Volume 1

Peyton drives a 1920s Hupmobile with comedian Jay Leno while discussing the events that birthed the NFL. He throws a pass off the top of the Radiator Building in New York City to Cris Carter, explores the evolution of the quarterback and wide receiver positions, discovers the history of the NFL Draft with Jim Cramer and Mel Kiper, and revisits epic game matchups with Ray Lewis.

7:30 pm

Peyton’s Places: Volume 2

Peyton becomes an honorary member of ‘Da Bears’, learns about the history of the Lombardi Trophy, talks ‘game wreckers’ with J.J. Watt, visits the Wilson factory in Ohio where NFL footballs are made, and more.

8 pm

Peyton’s Places: Volume 3

Peyton gets defensive coaching from Deion Sanders, talks to brother Eli about the Giants’ final drive in Super Bowl XXXXII and other fantastic finishes, explores who killed the fullback with Jerome Bettis, recounts Adam Vinatieri’s best kicks, learns the story behind Brett Favre’s first touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, and visits the Houston Astrodome.

8:30 pm

Peyton’s Places: Volume 4

Peyton celebrates Thanksgiving with his family, revisits the Immaculate Reception, walks in Vince Lombardi’s footsteps, and talks to Joe Montana about the impact of legendary head coach Bill Walsh.

9 pm

Peyton’s Places: Volume 5

Peyton hits golf balls with Tom Brady, explores Elvis Presley’s touch football playbook, discusses the quarterback position with NFL Hall of Famers, investigates the history of the NFL’s championship game, and visits the busts of NFL legends in Canton with his son, Marshall.

9:30 pm

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning

The film explores the personal and professional life of former NFL and Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning and how the sudden loss of his father impacted his life and the way he and his wife raised their three sons, Cooper, Peyton and Eli. Narrated by John Goodman and directed by Rory Karpf.

11 pm

Super Bowl Highlights: Super Bowl XLI – Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears

The Colts defeat the Bears 29-17 as Manning earns his first Super Bowl victory.

11:30 pm

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2015 AFC Championship – Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots

Manning throws two touchdowns to lead Denver to a 20-18 Conference Championship and a berth in Super Bowl 50.

* ESPN’s Trey Wingo hosts Peyton’s Places: Vol. 1-5 episodes

ICYMI:

