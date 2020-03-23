ESPN2 to Present Peyton Manning Marathon on March 24th

Time (ET) Program

7 pm Peyton’s Places: Volume 1 Peyton drives a 1920s Hupmobile with comedian Jay Leno while discussing the events that birthed the NFL. He throws a pass off the top of the Radiator Building in New York City to Cris Carter, explores the evolution of the quarterback and wide receiver positions, discovers the history of the NFL Draft with Jim Cramer and Mel Kiper, and revisits epic game matchups with Ray Lewis.

7:30 pm Peyton’s Places: Volume 2 Peyton becomes an honorary member of ‘Da Bears’, learns about the history of the Lombardi Trophy, talks ‘game wreckers’ with J.J. Watt, visits the Wilson factory in Ohio where NFL footballs are made, and more.

8 pm Peyton’s Places: Volume 3 Peyton gets defensive coaching from Deion Sanders, talks to brother Eli about the Giants’ final drive in Super Bowl XXXXII and other fantastic finishes, explores who killed the fullback with Jerome Bettis, recounts Adam Vinatieri’s best kicks, learns the story behind Brett Favre’s first touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, and visits the Houston Astrodome.

8:30 pm Peyton’s Places: Volume 4 Peyton celebrates Thanksgiving with his family, revisits the Immaculate Reception, walks in Vince Lombardi’s footsteps, and talks to Joe Montana about the impact of legendary head coach Bill Walsh.

9 pm Peyton’s Places: Volume 5 Peyton hits golf balls with Tom Brady, explores Elvis Presley’s touch football playbook, discusses the quarterback position with NFL Hall of Famers, investigates the history of the NFL’s championship game, and visits the busts of NFL legends in Canton with his son, Marshall.

9:30 pm SEC Storied: The Book of Manning The film explores the personal and professional life of former NFL and Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning and how the sudden loss of his father impacted his life and the way he and his wife raised their three sons, Cooper, Peyton and Eli. Narrated by John Goodman and directed by Rory Karpf.

11 pm Super Bowl Highlights: Super Bowl XLI – Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears The Colts defeat the Bears 29-17 as Manning earns his first Super Bowl victory.