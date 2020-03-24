Robin Roberts to Co-Anchor “Good Morning America” from Home

Robin Roberts will fulfill her Good Morning America co-anchor duties from home starting March 25th, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts will continue to co-host the show, but her segments will be done from the safety of her home via live video feed.
- This decision was made after Roberts consulted with her primary care doctor to prevent her from being exposed to Coronavirus given her medical history.
- Robin Roberts publicly battled breast cancer in 2007 and suffered complications due to myelodysplastic syndrome in 2012.
- Tuesday, March 24th, was Robin Roberts’ last show in the studio for the time being as she enters self quarantine.
- The announcement was made during today’s episode of Good Morning America. Robin Roberts gave the following quote live on air:
- “It’s hard to leave because you want the normalcy. You want it not just for yourself, but for your viewers.”
