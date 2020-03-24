Robin Roberts to Co-Anchor “Good Morning America” from Home

Robin Roberts will fulfill her Good Morning America co-anchor duties from home starting March 25th, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

co-anchor Robin Roberts will continue to co-host the show, but her segments will be done from the safety of her home via live video feed. This decision was made after Roberts consulted with her primary care doctor to prevent her from being exposed to Coronavirus given her medical history.

Robin Roberts publicly battled breast cancer in 2007 and suffered complications due to myelodysplastic syndrome in 2012.

Tuesday, March 24th, was Robin Roberts’ last show in the studio for the time being as she enters self quarantine.

The announcement was made during today’s episode of Good Morning America. Robin Roberts gave the following quote live on air: “It’s hard to leave because you want the normalcy. You want it not just for yourself, but for your viewers.”

