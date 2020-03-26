Disneyland Paris Releases Free Digital Version of 2019 Heritage Days Celebration Booklet

We’re all missing the Disney Parks and looking for creative ways to enjoy Disney magic from home. Today, Disneyland Paris released a digital version of their Heritage Days Celebration booklet highlighting the beautiful artistry and design that’s gone into their shows and parades over their 27+ year history.

What’s happening:

Disneyland Paris is keeping the magic alive for fans stuck at home. This morning, the resort released a digital version (PDF) of Disneyland Paris Celebrates its Heritage and its Artistic Crafts .

The 30-page color booklet is written in both French and English and explores the detail and design that went into creating the artistic elements of the park, the whimsical parades, and the colorful costumes for different shows and events.

The book was first distributed to InsidEars members attending last September’s preview of the park’s Heritage Days Celebration

Following the sneak peek, the exhibit was open to all park guests, where they could see pictures of iconic park moments, miniature models of the parade floats, and actual costumes spanning the resort’s history.

For more information on the 2019 Heritage Days Celebration and to see additional pictures, check out our recap