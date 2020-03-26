Marvel’s Female Superheroes Used as Category on Jeopardy

Who is Black Widow? The female superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were featured in last night’s episode of Jeopardy. The iconic gameshow featured a category titled “Female Superheroes,” which included clues based on some of the MCU’s finest.
Marvel assembled a couple of the clues from last night's episode. You can play along to see how well you know the MCU.
First:
The proper response to this clue is of course "Who are the Guardians of the Galaxy?"
Saldana has portrayed Gamora in four films now, including of course Guardians of the Galaxy and most recently Avengers: Endgame.
The second clue:
If you don't know the answer (or question, rather) to this one, you must not be looking forward to the upcoming next installment in the MCU, Black Widow.
Johansson made her MCU debut as Black Widow in Iron Man 2 and most recently appeared in Avengers: Endgame.
The release date for Black Widow, previously set for May 1, was recently delayed. No new release date has been announced at this time.
Want some more Marvel trivia from Jeopardy? Earlier this month, the gameshow challenged contestants with a category titled "X-Men: Young & Not As Young."
