US Coast Guard Rescues Disney Cruise Line Cast Member

The US Coast Guard has rescued a Cast Member aboard the Disney Fantasy who had a heart attack and needed emergency medical treatment, as reported by Central Florida WESH 2 News.

What’s Happening:

A 43-year-old male Cast Member aboard the Disney Fantasy had a heart attack on March 26th

The Disney Fantasy is anchored near Cape Canaveral, FL along with other cruise ships, where they stop to resupply their resources.

The US Coast Guard came to the rescue, bringing the man to Port Canaveral where he was transferred to an ambulance.

There have been no reports of coronavirus on any of the Disney Cruise Line ships.

With an international crew aboard, the Disney ships are able to temporarily dock at select locations to offer their crew members some relief. Available locations vary based on the visas of each crew member.

Disney Cruise Line itineraries are currently cancelled through April 12th.

