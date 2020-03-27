ESPN and the NFL Partner to Air Weekly “Monday Night Football Classics” Starting Monday Mar. 30th at 8 p.m. ET

If you still need your sports fix, and the recent re-launch of ESPN 8, The Ocho, hasn’t quite fulfilled it, we have one question for you: Are you ready for some classic football? ESPN is ready to re-air classic Monday Night Football games from the past 15 years.

What’s Happening: