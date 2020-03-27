“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 16 to be Cut Short Airing Only 21 Episodes

Grey’s Anatomy will cut its 16th season short airing only 21 of a planned 25 episodes. ABC announced that production on the current season has been shut down.

What’s happening:

ABC has shut down production of medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy and will end the season with episode 21 of a planned 25-episode season according to The Hollywood Reporter

The network has decided to end this year’s season with the existing 21 episodes already taped, and will not resume production to finish the other remaining four episodes.

The season 16th finale, "Put on a Happy Face," will air on April 9th at 9pm ET on ABC.

Grey’s Anatomy has already been picked up for a 17th season

Additionally, the other Shondaland shows, Station 19 and How to Get Away With Murder have concluded production on their season finales which are slated to air on May 14th.

Helping in a crisis:

With production over for both Grey’s and Station 19

