Disney Legend Alan Menken Shares Hero Box Challenge Performance on Twitter

Disney Legend Alan Menken shared a video on Twitter singing “America the Beautiful” with a bandana over his face as part of the Hero Box Challenge.
Bandanas aren't enough protection for doctors & nurses. They need MASKS, gloves, hand sanitizer & more. I nominate @HarveyFierstein, @Lin_Manuel, @joshgad, @benjpasek & @heyitsjustin to sing a bandana cover & take the #HeroBoxChallenge. Visit https://t.co/ky74WN581v for more! pic.twitter.com/Yj8VD9RLvv
— Alan Menken (@AIMenken) March 28, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Alan Menken, composer and songwriter behind some of the biggest Disney hits of the 1990’s and 2000’s, has joined the Hero Box Challenge on Twitter.
- The Hero Box Challenge was created to help spread the word that citizens can donate items like masks, gloves, and wipes to their local hospitals to help with the national shortage as hospital heroes work around the clock to treat patients suffering from Coronavirus.
- Menken challenged other collaborators in his tweet to participate as well, including Lin-Manuel Miranda (Working together on The Little Mermaid), Josh Gad (From the live-action Beauty and the Beast), Harvy Firestien (Songwriting partner on the Broadway version of Newsies), and Benj Paskek and Justin Paul (Songwriting collaborators on the live-action Aladdin).
- Harvey Firestein recently shared a video on Twitter of his homemade face mask.
This. pic.twitter.com/JtzJhTrplO
— Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) March 26, 2020
- Josh Gad has been reading children’s books to kids live on Twitter every night. Here’s last night’s video.
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 27, 2020
