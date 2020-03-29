Disney Legend Alan Menken Shares Hero Box Challenge Performance on Twitter

Disney Legend Alan Menken shared a video on Twitter singing “America the Beautiful” with a bandana over his face as part of the Hero Box Challenge.

What’s Happening:

Alan Menken, composer and songwriter behind some of the biggest Disney hits of the 1990’s and 2000’s, has joined the Hero Box Challenge on Twitter.

The Hero Box Challenge was created to help spread the word that citizens can donate items like masks, gloves, and wipes to their local hospitals to help with the national shortage as hospital heroes work around the clock to treat patients suffering from Coronavirus.

Menken challenged other collaborators in his tweet to participate as well, including Lin-Manuel Miranda (Working together on The Little Mermaid ), Josh Gad (From the live-action Beauty and the Beast ), Harvy Firestien (Songwriting partner on the Broadway version of Newsies ), and Benj Paskek and Justin Paul (Songwriting collaborators on the live-action Aladdin ).

), Josh Gad (From the live-action ), Harvy Firestien (Songwriting partner on the ), and Benj Paskek and Justin Paul (Songwriting collaborators on the ). Harvey Firestein recently shared a video on Twitter of his homemade face mask.

Josh Gad has been reading children’s books to kids live on Twitter every night. Here’s last night’s video.

Click here to see all of Disney’s impacts due to Coronavirus.