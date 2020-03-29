US Disney Parks Likely to Remain Closed Throughout April Under New Government Social Distancing Guidelines

President Donald Trump just announced that the government will be extending the social distancing mandate through April 30th, ensuring that Disneyland and Walt Disney World will remain closed until at least May 1st.
What’s Happening:
- At a press conference on Sunday evening, President Donald Trump extended the national social distancing guidelines to April 30th and said the peak death rate is likely to hit in two weeks.
- Among the guidelines, US citizens should “Avoid discretionary travel.”
- Click here for the full list of government guidelines for America.
- On March 27th, Disney announced that Disneyland and Walt Disney World would remain closed until further notice.