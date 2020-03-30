Disneyland Paris States Resort Will “Remain Closed Until Further Notice”

As daily life and business operations continue to change worldwide, Disneyland Paris has announced they will “remain closed until further notice” and has made temporary adjustments to their booking and cancellation policies.

What’s happening:

Disneyland Paris has issued an “Exceptional Measures” statement on their official website

The statement includes some frequently asked questions about: Tickets FASTPASSES Vacation Packages

Additionally, the Resort has cancelled their inaugural runDisney Princess Run Weekend and their Marvel Season of Super Heroes.

Exceptional Measures Statement:

“The safety and well-being of our Guests and employees remains Disneyland Paris' top priority. As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with government measures, Disneyland Paris will remain closed until further notice. Below, you'll find information on impacts to current and upcoming plans. Please continue to check back for updates. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Frequently Asked Questions:

Disneyland Paris has offered the following information for questions about tickets, resort stays, and more. For the complete list, please visit the Resort’s official website

Temporary adjustments to booking and cancellation policies:

To cope with these exceptional circumstances and provide booking alternatives, Disneyland Paris has made temporary adjustments to the booking and cancellation policies for Leisure stays.

Guests with a reservation for arrivals while the Parks are closed are entitled to receive a voucher valid for 18 months for the full amount of payment already made for their booking.

New bookings will be subject to conditions available at the time of booking.

Guests who wish to maintain their current booking conditions can benefit from this rebooking offer: If you hold a booking with an arrival up to June 30th, 2020, you have the possibility to rebook at the same price until May 15th, 2020 for an arrival before October 1st, 2020.

Guests who bought their stay directly with Disneyland Paris, are encouraged to fill out the electronic form in the following link to help process your request: Contact.disneylandparis.com

If they bought their stay through a travel provider (Travel Agency, Coach Operator, Online Travel Agency), please contact the operator directly.

Tickets:

Are you allowing guests to rebook or extend the validity of tickets?

Can I get a refund on the FASTPASS bought at the Theme Park entrance? Yes, to request a refund, you should send the original FASTPASS Tickets by post to the address below, with your IBAN and BIC:



Disneyland Paris

Communication Visiteurs Support

BP 100 77777 Marne la Vallée Cedex 4 France

I purchased tickets for the Disneyland Paris Express from / to Paris for a date during the closure, shall I be reimbursed? Tickets for the Disneyland Paris Express shuttle service from / to Paris will be systematically cancelled and refunded in full.



Resorts

I have a future stay at Disneyland Paris through June 30th, 2020. What does that mean for my holiday? You are entitled to receive a voucher valid for 18 months for the full amount of payment already made for your booking. New bookings will be subject to conditions available at the time of booking

I have a future stay at Disneyland Paris with arrival starting July 1st 2020 or after. What does that mean for my holiday? In the current exceptional context of temporary closure, you are entitled to receive a voucher valid for 18 months for the full amount of payment already made for your booking. New bookings will be subject to conditions available at the time of booking.



Parks Experience:

Due to the closure of the Park, what does that mean for the overall Disneyland Paris experience? We will continue to communicate any adjustments to our operations, experiences, or events. For now, the Marvel Season of Super Heroes (March 28-June 7) and Disneyland Paris Princess Run We are actively working to bring the rich and multiple dimensions of the Disneyland Paris experience back and look forward to welcoming guests once it is advisable to do so.

