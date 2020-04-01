Disney World Purchases Additional Land Adjacent to Disney Property

The Orlando Business Journal is reporting that Disney has purchased 26.4 acres of land west of Disney property on the shores of Reedy Lake in Orange County.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has purchased 26.4 acres of land on the southeastern shore of Reedy Lake in Orange County adjacent to Disney property.
- The purchase was finalized on March 31st at a price of $1.05 million.
- In December, Disney purchased 235 acres adjacent to this same plot for $6 million.
- Disney has historically purchased land near the Walt Disney World Resort in order to develop additional resorts near the theme parks without breaking their conserved land agreement.
- Because this land is connected to the Disney property border, it’s possible that Disney intends to develop this lakeside plot.