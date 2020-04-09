UFC President Dana White Postpones April 18’s UFC 249 on ESPN+

Even though last month he insisted it would happen and despite UFC president Dana White’s best efforts to ensure he fight would remain as scheduled, he told ESPN that it would in fact be postponed.

What’s Happening:

UFC 249 will not proceed on April 18, UFC president Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Thursday. UFC 249 was scheduled to air on ESPN+. ESPN has a five-year contract as the exclusive home of UFC fights on its networks and pay-per-view services.

White also said all other UFC events have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, White told ESPN he had secured a location in the U.S. to host weekly fights for at least the next two months, telling ESPN on Thursday that he was "ready to go" at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, California — near Fresno.

The California State Athletic Commission had cancelled all combat sporting events through May 31, but because the Tachi Palace Casino Resort is situated on tribal lands, the ban did not apply. The casino also did not have to follow an executive "stay at home" order by the state. Though UFC 249 is postponed, White said he will bring a big fight to the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in the future

The pay-per-view event was to be headlined by an interim lightweight title fight involving Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. A likely heavyweight title eliminator between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik also was on the 12-fight card. The co-main event between former UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade already had been called off after Namajunas withdrew due to two coronavirus-related deaths in her family.

Before UFC 249 was called off, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released a statement Thursday saying she was "concerned" about the event taking place at the casino.

In addition to the U.S. site, White said earlier this week that he had secured a private island, where he could conceivably book fights for international athletes who can't come into the United States.

White remains adamant he will be the first sports organization back in business.

UFC 249 was supposed to feature undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov against Ferguson. However, Nurmagomedov was removed from the event when it became clear he would have trouble leaving his native Dagestan and reentering the U.S., where he had held some of his camp. The event originally had been booked for Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Earlier, The UFC was forced to postpone three events, on March 21, March 28 and April 11, because of the coronavirus.

What They’re Saying: