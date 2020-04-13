ESPN Asks Network Personalities to Take Temporary Pay Cuts

While ESPN hasn’t had to furlough employees yet, the network is asking their on-air personalities to join their executives in taking temporary salary pay cuts.

What’s happening:

This means salary cuts would affect some of the biggest personalities on the network such as Stephen A. Smith and Mike Greenberg.

According to a source close to the matter, ESPN is asking for a 15% reduction to salaries for a three month period.

Executives are hoping to avoid having to furlough employees who don’t earn as much as the big name commentators.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s parent company, Disney announced their executives would be taking pay cuts decision to furlough non-essential employees

What they’re saying:

ESPN in a statement: “We are asking about 100 of our commentators to join with our executives and take a temporary salary reduction. These are challenging times and we are all in this together.”

