Disney’s Statement to the SEC Details The Company’s Financial Challenges Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

by | Mar 19, 2020 11:41 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney has filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the anticipated affects the COVID-19 outbreak will have on the Company.  

What’s happening:

  • This morning, The Walt Disney Company filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warning investors of the expected toll the COVID-19 pandemic could have on the company.
  • Disney did not hold back, highlighting what areas of business already are and are most likely to take a hit during the outbreak.
  • Last week, Disney announced they would be closing their domestic parks and resorts in California and Florida which joined the previously shuttered destinations in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Paris.
  • Following that news, the Company also decided to pull the theatrical release of six of their films from four of their studios including the highly anticipated Marvel film Black Widow.
  • But the parks and studios aren’t the only areas where Disney will take a hit. Disney Cruise Line has temporarily suspended all sailings, and Adventures by Disney has cancelled their domestic and international excursions for the time being.
  • Disney on Broadway’s three shows Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King are currently not playing.
  • Disney-owned sports network ESPN, while still covering sports, has nothing new to follow as professional games, college tournaments, and school sports are all suspended.

The Walt Disney Company SEC Filing:

The impact of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and measures to prevent its spread are affecting our businesses in a number of ways. We have closed our theme parks; suspended our cruises and theatrical shows; delayed theatrical distribution of films both domestically and internationally; and experienced supply chain disruption and ad sales impacts. In addition there has been a disruption in creation and availability of content we rely on for our various distribution paths, including most significantly the cancellation of certain sports events and the shutting down of production of most film and television content.

We expect the ultimate significance of the impact of these disruptions, including the extent of their adverse impact on our financial and operational results, will be dictated by the length of time that such disruptions continue which will, in turn, depend on the currently unknowable duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of governmental regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic. Our businesses could also be impacted should the disruptions from COVID-19 lead to changes in consumer behavior. The COVID-19 impact on the capital markets could impact our cost of borrowing. There are certain limitations on our ability to mitigate the adverse financial impact of these items, including the fixed costs of our theme park business. COVID-19 also makes it more challenging for management to estimate future performance of our businesses, particularly over the near to medium term.

Cautionary Notes on Forward Looking Statements:

  • In their filing with the SEC, Disney points out to investors that there are several developments The Company has no control over that could also ultimately affect their earnings throughout the year. These include:
    • Changes in domestic and global economic conditions, competitive conditions and consumer preferences
    • Adverse weather conditions or natural disasters
    • Health concerns, including COVID-19, among other health concerns
    • International, regulatory, political, or military developments
    • Technological developments
    • Labor markets and activities
  • They go on to mention that such developments may affect entertainment, travel and leisure businesses generally and may, among other things, affect:
    • The performance of the Company’s theatrical and home entertainment releases
    • Content for our distribution platforms
    • The advertising market for broadcast and cable television programming
    • Demand for our products and services
    • Construction
    • Expenses of providing medical and pension benefits
    • Income tax expense
    • Performance of some or all company businesses either directly or through their impact on those who distribute our products
    • Achievement of anticipated benefits of the TFCF transaction
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend