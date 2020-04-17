20th Century Releases 3 New Photos from Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”

20th Century Studios shared three images on Twitter from the upcoming Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story.
Check out new images for West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg in @PeopleEnEspanol. #WestSideStoryMovie in theaters this December. pic.twitter.com/sKClQceWOM
— 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) April 17, 2020
What’s Happening:
- 20th Century Studios has shared three new images from West Side Story.
- The film is directed by Steven Spielberg and scheduled for release by 20th Century Studios on December 18th.
- Prior to this, the only photo released was a picture of the cast from the set from June, 2019.
- Some footage from the film was shown to shareholders at the Disney Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
- Steven Spielberg shared some thoughts from the set when photography wrapped last fall.