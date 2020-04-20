Adventures by Disney Cancels Additional Departures Through June 30th

Adventures by Disney has announced additional cancellations of their late spring/early summer itineraries.

What’s happening:

Adventures by Disney

With the wellbeing of guests and team members as their top priority and in line with direction from health experts and government officials, Adventures by Disney has made the decision to suspend most departures through June 30, 2020.

All guests and travel agents impacted by the June cancellations will be contacted by Adventures by Disney, with information on booking the newly announced 2021 departures.

Guests and travel agents who were impacted by earlier cancellations, and who have elected a place holder for future travel, will also be contacted by the reservation team with more information.

Cancelled Trips:

North America:

Alaska : June 8, June 15, June 18, June 25, June 29

: June 8, June 15, June 18, June 25, June 29 Arizona & Utah: June 1, June 8, June 15, June 22

June 1, June 8, June 15, June 22 Boston Escape: June 11, June 25

June 11, June 25 Canadian Rockies: June 20, June 27, June 29

June 20, June 27, June 29 Disneyland Resort & Southern California: June 7, June 14, June 21, June 28

June 7, June 14, June 21, June 28 New York City Escape: June 4, June 18

June 4, June 18 Washington, D.C. & Philadelphia: June 14, June 28

June 14, June 28 Wyoming: June 14, June 21, June 24

Central America

Costa Rica: June 6, June 13, June 20, June 27

South America

Ecuador: Amazon & Galapagos Islands: June 9

June 9 Peru: June 4, June 14, June 25

Australia

Australia: June 14, June 28

Europe

Austria & Czech Republic: June 5, June 16, June 19, June 26

June 5, June 16, June 19, June 26 England & France: June 1, June 5, June 8, June 12, June 15, June 19, June 22, June 26, June 29

June 1, June 5, June 8, June 12, June 15, June 19, June 22, June 26, June 29 Germany : June 5, June 16, June 26

: June 5, June 16, June 26 Greece : June 5, June 13, June 19, June 26

: June 5, June 13, June 19, June 26 Iceland: June 6, June 17, June 27

June 6, June 17, June 27 Ireland: June 12, June 26

June 12, June 26 Italy: June 2, June 5, June 9, June 12, June 16, June 19, June 23, June 26, June 30

June 2, June 5, June 9, June 12, June 16, June 19, June 23, June 26, June 30 Italy & Amalfi Coast: June 9, June 21

June 9, June 21 Italy & Switzerland: June 8, June 19, June 26

June 8, June 19, June 26 Norway : June 13, June 23

: June 13, June 23 Paris Escape: June 30

June 30 Rome Escape: June 19, June 28

June 19, June 28 Scotland: June 4, June 14, June 25

June 4, June 14, June 25 Spain: June 6, June 20, June 27

Africa

Egypt: June 2, June 9, June 16, June 23, June 30

June 2, June 9, June 16, June 23, June 30 South Africa: June 6, June 13, June 20, June 27

Asia

Japan: June 7, June 15, June 21, June 28

June 7, June 15, June 21, June 28 Vietnam, Laos & Cambodia: June 22