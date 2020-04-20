Adventures by Disney Cancels Additional Departures Through June 30th

by | Apr 20, 2020 9:36 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Adventures by Disney has announced additional cancellations of their late spring/early summer itineraries.

What’s happening:

  • Adventures by Disney had decided to cancel another set of trip departures planned for spring/summer 2020.
  • With the wellbeing of guests and team members as their top priority and in line with direction from health experts and government officials, Adventures by Disney has made the decision to suspend most departures through June 30, 2020.
  • All guests and travel agents impacted by the June cancellations will be contacted by Adventures by Disney, with information on booking the newly announced 2021 departures.
  • Guests and travel agents who were impacted by earlier cancellations, and who have elected a place holder for future travel, will also be contacted by the reservation team with more information.

Cancelled Trips:

North America:

  • Alaska: June 8, June 15, June 18, June 25, June 29
  • Arizona & Utah: June 1, June 8, June 15, June 22
  • Boston Escape: June 11, June 25
  • Canadian Rockies: June 20, June 27, June 29
  • Disneyland Resort & Southern California: June 7,  June 14, June 21, June 28
  • New York City Escape: June 4, June 18
  • Washington, D.C. & Philadelphia: June 14, June 28
  • Wyoming: June 14, June 21, June 24

Central America

  • Costa Rica: June 6, June 13, June 20, June 27

South America

  • Ecuador: Amazon & Galapagos Islands: June 9
  • Peru: June 4, June 14, June 25

Australia

  • Australia: June 14, June 28

Europe

  • Austria & Czech Republic: June 5, June 16, June 19, June 26
  • England & France:  June 1, June 5, June 8,  June 12, June 15,  June 19, June 22, June 26, June 29
  • Germany: June 5, June 16, June 26
  • Greece: June 5, June 13, June 19, June 26
  • Iceland: June 6, June 17, June 27
  • Ireland: June 12, June 26
  • Italy: June 2, June 5, June 9, June 12, June 16, June 19, June 23, June 26, June 30
  • Italy & Amalfi Coast: June 9, June 21
  • Italy & Switzerland: June 8, June 19, June 26
  • Norway: June 13, June 23
  • Paris Escape: June 30
  • Rome Escape: June 19, June 28
  • Scotland: June 4, June 14, June 25
  • Spain: June 6, June 20, June 27

Africa

  • Egypt: June 2, June 9, June 16, June 23, June 30
  • South Africa: June 6, June 13, June 20, June 27

Asia

  • Japan: June 7, June 15, June 21, June 28
  • Vietnam, Laos & Cambodia: June 22
