Raglan Road to Host Irish Dance Lessons, Concert Series on Facebook Live

Disney Springs’ Raglan Road is bringing their renowned entertainment right to guests at home. This week, fans of all ages can join the restaurant’s performers on Facebook Live for Irish Dance lessons and midday concerts.

What’s happening:

Raglan Road

Fans can tune into “Reeling Back the Years” live dance lessons and weekend Irish music concerts on Facebook Live

On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, viewers at home can learn the finer points of Irish Dancing with “Reeling Back the Years.”

Then this weekend, grab a pint or your favorite beverage and tune in for four Raglan Road Live concerts brought to fans from the homes of Raglan Road Irish Pub band members, who are sheltering in place in Ireland.

Be sure to visit and “like” Raglan Road Orlando

“Reeling Back the Years:”

Maggie Domingo

So kick up those heels with Maggie, then submit your dance-lesson video to the Raglan Road Facebook page – there’s a surprise gift-pack prize for the “most fun” video submitted after each lesson.

Facebook Live Concert Series:

Jake Richardson, of Dunshaughlin Co. Meath, sings and plays guitar and mandolin to perform an impressive repertoire of Irish traditional songs.

Stephen & Abby of Kilmurry Co. Clare are one of the finest traditional Irish music duos around. Stephen (vocals, guitar) & Abby (vocals, fiddle) love nothing better than having the pub crowd sing along and interact.

Emily Jane Furlong is an extraordinary singer-entertainer from Wexford who captivates crowds with her stunning voice.

What they’re saying:

Raglan Road general manager Alan Delahunt: “We’ve been so delighted to see the Facebook Live participation in events during the past few weeks! Irish music and dance are trending, and you can be part of the week-long fun! Join us, and remember to send in your videos.”

Raglan Road Facebook Live Schedule