Disney+ Debuts Trailer for “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”

Last week, Disney+ announced that a new behind-the-scenes docuseries focusing on the hit show The Mandalorian would arrive next month. Now, a trailer for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian has been released, giving fans a sneak peek.

What’s happening:

On Star Wars Day (May 4th), Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will debut on Disney+.

The series will find Executive Producer Jon Favreau along with the cast and crew of The Mandalorian sharing an "unprecedented look" at how the show was created.

Each episode of the eight-part series will focus on a different aspect of the show, including directing, the cast, the technology, practical effects, and more.

It will also feature interviews, roundtable discussions, and never-before-seen footage.

Following the debut, subsequent episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will premiere on Fridays.

In addition to the trailer, Disney+ also released a "key art" for the series:

You can catch the first episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian starting May 4th, 2020.