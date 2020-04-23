Disney+ Debuts Trailer for “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”

Last week, Disney+ announced that a new behind-the-scenes docuseries focusing on the hit show The Mandalorian would arrive next month. Now, a trailer for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian has been released, giving fans a sneak peek.
What’s happening:
- On Star Wars Day — May 4th — a new series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will debut on Disney+.
- The series will find Executive Producer Jon Favreau along with the cast and crew of The Mandalorian sharing an “unprecedented look” at how the show was created.
- Each episode of the eight-part series will focus on a different aspect of the show, including directing, the cast, the technology, practical effects, and more.
- It will also feature interviews, roundtable discussions, and never-before-seen footage.
- Following the debut, subsequent episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will premiere on Fridays.
- In addition to the trailer, Disney+ also released a “key art” for the series:
- You can catch the first episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian starting May 4th, 2020.
