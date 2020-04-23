S&P Lowers Disney’s Credit Rating, Projects Lengthy Turnaround for Recovery

S&P Global Ratings is predicting that Disney’s financial struggles are going to affect the company for quite some time and recently downgraded their credit rating. S&P suggests it’ll take Disney Parks longer to recover than the global economy.

What’s happening:

With their parks and resorts closed and film slate shuffled around, Disney keeps taking the hits as S&P Global Ratings has downgraded Disney’s overall score.

While Disney is still in good standings overall, the current pandemic has affected their credit rating which has been lowered from an A to an A-minus.

The Hollywood Reporter

All six of Disney’s international resorts are currently closed

An additional projection by S&P suggests Disney’s debt load will “climb to a leverage ratio of 3X over the next two years.” S&P believes they won’t see a decline in that ratio until fiscal year 2022.

What they’re saying: