“Star Wars: Doctor Aphra” Audio Drama Announced by Lucasfilm Publishing

by | Apr 23, 2020 1:48 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Of all the new characters introduced into the Star Wars canon since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, Doctor Chelli Aphra may be the most interesting. A rogue archaeologist hired by Darth Vader for her expertise in ancient galactic artifacts after the destruction of the first Death Star, Aphra was introduced in Marvel’s rebooted Star Wars comic book universe and has quite remarkably survived a falling-out with the Dark Lord of the Sith and a number of run-ins with the evil droids Triple-Zero and BT-1.

Today Lucasfilm Publishing announced the release of a new audio drama called Star Wars: Doctor Aphra – An Audiobook Original, which will retell the events of the 2015 Star Wars: Darth Vader comic series through the eyes of its then-secondary protagonist Doctor Aphra. In celebration of the announcement, author Sara Kuhn (Heroine Complex) took to YouTube to express her enthusiasm for the project and for the Aphra character.

Watch Sarah Kuhn Announces Star Wars Doctor Aphra Audiobook Original:

What’s happening:

  • Lucasfilm Publishing, in partnership with Penguin Random House Audio and Del Rey, has announced the new audio drama Star Wars: Doctor Aphra – An Audiobook Original, due out this summer.
  • The story will be an adaptation and expansion of the 2015 Star Wars: Darth Vader Marvel comic book series, wherein “Aphra makes a deal with the Sith Lord — never the best idea — and begins a memorable (mis)adventure.”
  • Star Wars: Doctor Aphra – An Audiobook Original has been written by author Sarah Kuhn, creator of the Heroine series, and will feature a full cast and new scenes with some more familiar characters.

What they’re saying:

  • Author Sarah Kuhn: “I love Aphra because she is the definition of chaos. She never looks before she leaps, she is always seeking thrills, and she is charming to a fault. You never really know exactly what she is going to do, which means that personally I think she’s having the most fun of anyone in the Star Wars galaxy.”

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra – An Audiobook Original is due out on Tuesday, July 21 wherever audiobooks are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend