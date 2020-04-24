DCappella Releases “Into the Unknown” Music Video on Vevo

DCappella has released a new music video for their single “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2.
What’s happening:
- This morning, DCappella released their brand new music video for “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2 on Vevo.
- The song features vocalists Kalen Kelly (Mezzo) and RJ Woessner (Tenor) singing the verses while the rest of the group provide the melody and beautiful backing vocals. Check it out below:
More DCappella:
- In late March the group announced that Kelly Taylor had joined them as their new alto vocalist. “Into the Unknown” is Taylor’s first Vevo music video with DCappella.
- Last week, D23 presented a special Q&A live stream with the group that included Disney trivia and an exclusive performance of “Friend Like Me” from the animated version of Aladdin.
D23 Presents: ’90s Throwback with DCappella
Relive some of your 90s Disney musical favorites with us and Disney D23 as we talk about some of our favorite melodic Disney memories, answer some musical Disney trivia, and share an exclusive at-home rendition of Aladdin’s “Friend Like Me!” #AtHomeWithD23 #DisneyMagicMoments
Posted by DCappella on Friday, April 17, 2020