DCappella Releases “Into the Unknown” Music Video on Vevo

D23 Presents: ’90s Throwback with DCappella

Relive some of your 90s Disney musical favorites with us and Disney D23 as we talk about some of our favorite melodic Disney memories, answer some musical Disney trivia, and share an exclusive at-home rendition of Aladdin’s “Friend Like Me!” #AtHomeWithD23 #DisneyMagicMoments

Posted by DCappella on Friday, April 17, 2020