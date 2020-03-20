Vocalist Kelly Taylor Joins DCappella as New Alto

A new vocalist has joined DCappella! This morning, the seven-person a cappella group introduced their newest member, Kelly Taylor.

What’s happening:

DCappella has a new member! Singer Kelly Denice Taylor is the latest person to join the group and will add an alto voice to the septet.

The group introduced Taylor to their fans in a cute video shared on their Twitter Facebook

Taylor has an impressive resume In the Heights and Thoroughly Modern Millie, as well as singing live as part of Universal Studios Japan’s stage shows, and opening Illusion Entertainment’s SING on Tour as Ash.

Meet Kelly:

A Los Angeles native, Kelly has been performing for 13 years. Much of that time having been spent internationally on various Disney Cruise Line ships and as a professional vocalist for 2 years in Japan.

While in Japan (Summer 2019) she sold out 120+ seats to her very own LIVE R&B Concert that she considers to be the highlight of her music career thus far.

She has also had the distinct pleasure to sing alongside many artists such as Grammy Nominated Andra Day and Disney film stars such as Michael-Leon Wooley ( The Princess & The Frog ), Lillias White ( Hercules ) and a variety of other Broadway veterans for benefits in Los Angeles.

Kelly's favorite song to perform a cappella is "Gravity" by Sara Bareilles and her favorite Disney song is "Go the Distance" from Hercules.

