Disney DCappella Beach Bash Concert Series Coming to Typhoon Lagoon This April

DCappella is heading back to Walt Disney World for some spring break fun at Typhoon Lagoon. The musical group will be performing a limited-time concert series—Disney DCappella Beach Bash—this April at the water park.

The Disney DCappella Beach Bash will take place April 9 – 12, 2020 and feature the outstanding talents of DCappella

Fresh off the heels of their first national tour and debut album release, DCappella is heading to Typhoon Lagoon where the renowned a cappella group will perform fan-favorite Disney songs for guests as a part of this special concert series.

Performances will take place daily at 2:30 pm.

Keeping with Typhoon Lagoon’s tropical island theme the setlist will feature: “You’re Welcome” from Moana “Kiss the Girl“ from The Little Mermaid “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” from Lilo & Stich

The concert series is presented by H2O+

Guests planning on attending the Disney DCappella Beach Bash at Typhoon Lagoon, can take advantage of Disney’s new Water Park and Sports Option

Available as an add on to most tickets, the Water Park and Sports option lets guests choose between experiencing Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s Blizzard Beach NBA Experience