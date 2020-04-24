Disney World Adds Complimentary Disney PhotoPass Images to My Disney Experience App

Walt Disney World’s My Disney Experience app has added complimentary Disney PhotoPass images for users to enjoy.
What’s Happening:
- Guests using Walt Disney World’s My Disney Experience app will find four new images have been added to their account with a pop-up message that these are complimentary.
- The message explains that they can be viewed and downloaded for the next 45-days before being removed.
- Disney had previously announced that Disney PhotoPass wallpapers would be added to the app as part of the “At Home with Disney Magic” additions.
- All four images are of the castle at night with projection mapped images and fireworks in the background from the “Happily Ever After” nighttime spectacular.