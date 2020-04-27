National Geographic Releases Official Trailer for Drama Series “BARKSKINS”

National Geographic has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, BARKSKINS from Elwood Reid and based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Annie Proulx.

What’s happening:

Today, National Geographic shared the official trailer for their drama series BARKSKINS.

This new 8-episode limited series premieres this Memorial Day, May 25 at 9/8c.

examines the mysterious massacre of settlers in the vast and unforgiving wilds of 1690s New France that threatens to throw the region into all-out war. The series is set in Wobik, a small settlement in what is now the Canadian province of Quebec.

BARKSKINS stars: