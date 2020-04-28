Pixar Artist Teaches us How to Draw Mater from the “Cars” Franchise

It seems like every day Walt Disney Animation Studios or Pixar Animation Studios is giving us new lessons on how to draw a different character, and today is no different as a Story Artist from Pixar Animation Studios is going to give us a lesson that might leave us “happier than a tornado in a trailer park” as he teaches us how to draw Mater from the Cars films.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar Story Artist Scott Morse teaches us how to draw Mater from the Cars films in the latest video from the animation studio, part of a series where different artists from the studio offer lessons on drawing the different characters from the vast history of the studio.
- Morse is a story artist, generally drawing “rougher” than what viewers might expect from the final film they know and love. In fact, he even mentions in the video that they will begin with a rough drawing, to understand Mater’s basic shapes, before going over that drawing again on a new sheet of paper to highlight and accentuate the main features of the character.
- Morse mentions that he has worked on the Cars films, Ratatouille, Wall-E, and the upcoming film, Soul, adding that he has a soft spot for old trucks though.
- (Tow) Mater is the loveable tow truck from the Cars films voiced by Larry The Cable Guy that befriends Lightning McQueen in the original Cars before accidentally finding himself working as a spy in Cars 2. He also appeared in Cars 3 and hosts a fan-favorite attraction at Disney California Adventure, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree in Cars Land that opened in 2012.
- This video is the second entry from Scott Morse where he teaches us how to draw a character, the previous video also coming from the world of Cars, as he taught us how to draw Piston Cup Winner, Lightning McQueen.