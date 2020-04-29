ABC Announces Prom Night Theme for “The Goldbergs,” “Schooled,” “American Housewife” Season Finales

ABC’s Wednesday Night comedies are bringing the party to fans with three prom-themed season finales. Get glammed up for a night of dazzling dresses, silly stories, and (hopefully) happy endings all taking place on May 13th.

What’s happening:

Who said that you can’t host prom in your living room?! Break out your punch bowls and dust off your dancing shoes because ABC is bringing the party home on Wednesday, May 13, with #ABCPromNight!

The evening will feature special prom-themed season finale episodes of network comedies: The Goldbergs Schooled American Housewife

Fans can prepare for their own “prom-tastic” events with resources from official ABC social platforms that will help make each at-home celebration one to remember: Perfect party planning checklist Prom court printables Themed games Recipes and more

And for fans looking for a dreamy prom-posals, the series stars themselves have shared a few messages:

The Goldbergs

Schooled

American Housewife

ABC Prom-Themed Schedule

All times are EDT

The Goldbergs – 8:00-8:30 pm

“Pretty in Pink” – Adam and Brea decide to go to prom together, but when Adam worries he won’t be Prom King, Beverly’s actions jeopardize the event. Meanwhile, Barry teaches Erica how to be compassionate and caring when Geoff’s dad is in the hospital.

Schooled – 8:30-9:00 pm

“Clueless” – Lainey has a difficult choice regarding her relationship with Barry and her friendship with CB. Meanwhile, Coach Mellor is put in a tough parenting position when Toby is invited to prom as a freshman by a senior.

American Housewife 9:00-9:30 pm

“Prom” – Katie confronts a classmate’s mom when she suspects Anna-Kat is being bullied at school. Meanwhile, Taylor sets out to complete the final item on her life skills checklist – teaching Greg to shoot a three-pointer – so that she can attend her senior prom. At the same time, Oliver is sympathetic when a caller at the Teen Help Line confides that no one asked her to prom.