Lokai Releasing New Star Wars Bracelet Collection in Support of Make-A-Wish on May the 4th

The Force is strong with Lokai, the lifestyle brand that is releasing a new collection of Star Wars bracelets just in time for Star Wars Day on May the 4th. But the best part is that the company will donate $1 for every bracelet sold to the Make-A-Wish foundation, “supporting the organization’s vision to grant the wish of every eligible child with a critical illness.”

The designs for these attractive Star Wars-inspired bracelets are drawn from the classic original trilogy and (for Baby Yoda fans) the recent smash hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

1 of 6

What’s happening:

The “socially responsible lifestyle brand” Lokai is releasing a new collection of six Star Wars-themed bracelets on this coming Monday, May the 4th, in celebration of Star Wars Day.

The Star Wars bracelets cost $22 each, $1 of which will be donated to Make-A-Wish.

The bracelets feature character elements from the original Star Wars trilogy (specifically the Star Wars logo, R2-D2, Imperial Stormtroopers, Darth Vader, and Princess Leia’s iconic hairdo) plus The Child AKA Baby Yoda from the Disney+ original live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

What they’re saying:

Lokai: “Lokai exists to inspire the wearer to find balance, as each bracelet contains elements from the highest and lowest points on earth. The white bead, representing powerful light, is infused with water from Mt Everest. The black bead, symbolizing powerful darkness, carries mud from the Dead Sea. These opposing elements are a daily reminder for the wearer to stay humble through life’s highs and hopeful through the lows.”

“Lokai exists to inspire the wearer to find balance, as each bracelet contains elements from the highest and lowest points on earth. The white bead, representing powerful light, is infused with water from Mt Everest. The black bead, symbolizing powerful darkness, carries mud from the Dead Sea. These opposing elements are a daily reminder for the wearer to stay humble through life’s highs and hopeful through the lows.” Janell Holas, Make-A-Wish America’s chief marketing officer: “We are so grateful for the continued support from Lokai, especially during these challenging times. With 40 years of experience granting wishes for children with critical illnesses, Make-A-Wish understands that hope can be a powerful force for children and families when they need it most. We are excited to work with Lokai to deliver hope and inspiration to our wish families and their communities with the new Star Wars collection.”

“We are so grateful for the continued support from Lokai, especially during these challenging times. With 40 years of experience granting wishes for children with critical illnesses, Make-A-Wish understands that hope can be a powerful force for children and families when they need it most. We are excited to work with Lokai to deliver hope and inspiration to our wish families and their communities with the new Star Wars collection.” Lokai: “Lokai will donate $1 per each bracelet sold to Make-A-Wish, a longtime partner who recently had to pause granting wishes given the current circumstances. Since partnering with Make-A-Wish on the original bracelet in 2016, we have been able to independently grant 70 wishes. We are grateful to be able to bring the magic of Disney and Star Wars to our audience in support of such an important cause during these unprecedented and challenging times.

For more information and to purchase bracelets from this new Star Wars collection in support of Make-A-Wish, be sure to visit the official Lokai website beginning May the 4th.