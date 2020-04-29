Paley Center for Media Shares “Modern Family” Cast Panel from PaleyFest 2015

Since this year’s PaleyFest had been cancelled, The Paley Center for Media has been sharing videos from some of the most memorable cast panels. Today, they posted a conversation from 2015 with the cast of ABC’s Modern Family.
What’s happening:
- While Modern Family recently ended its 11 year run, The Paley Center for Media is taking fans back to the middle of the series with a panel from March 14, 2015, now streaming on their YouTube channel.
- The cast and executive producers gathered to discuss the adventures the family had been enjoying through six heartwarming and funny seasons of television.
Cast Panel:
- Sarah Hyland
- Ariel Winter
- Nolan Gould
- Rico Rodriguez
- Danny Zuker
- Abraham Higginbottom
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Eric Stonestreet
- Steve Levitan
- Ed O’Neill
- Sofia Vergara
- Julie Bowen
- Ty Burrell
Topics include:
- Changes in CA gay marriage laws affected the show's scripts
- Eric Stonestreet's real-life interest in being a clown
- Sofia Vergara's attempts to alter her accent
- Jay's French bulldog Stella
- And More
