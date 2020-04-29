Paley Center for Media Shares “Modern Family” Cast Panel from PaleyFest 2015

Since this year’s PaleyFest had been cancelled, The Paley Center for Media has been sharing videos from some of the most memorable cast panels. Today, they posted a conversation from 2015 with the cast of ABC’s Modern Family.

What’s happening:

While Modern Family recently ended its 11 year run, The Paley Center for Media is taking fans back to the middle of the series with a panel from March 14, 2015, now streaming on their YouTube channel

Cast Panel:

Sarah Hyland

Ariel Winter

Nolan Gould

Rico Rodriguez

Danny Zuker

Abraham Higginbottom

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Eric Stonestreet

Steve Levitan

Ed O’Neill

Sofia Vergara

Julie Bowen

Ty Burrell

Topics include:

Changes in CA gay marriage laws affected the show's scripts

Eric Stonestreet's real-life interest in being a clown

Sofia Vergara's attempts to alter her accent

Jay's French bulldog Stella

And More

