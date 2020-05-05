Sabrina Carpenter Serenades Fans with “Part of Your World” for Disney’s Singalong Video Series

Disney keeps finding new ways to entertain us at home and their latest video series has been music to our ears, literally! The Disney Sing Along series is hosted on the Disney Music Twitter page and features celebrities singing classic Disney songs. Pop sensation, Sabrina Carpenter takes us under the sea with today’s melody.

What’s happening:

Former Disney Channel star and pop singer Sabrina Carpenter is the latest celebrity to bring her talent to Disney’s Sing along video series.

Disney Music shared a tweet this morning of Carpenter singing one of Disney’s biggest songs, “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid .

Carpenter has been part of the Disney family since the 2010s acting on screen as well as voice acting in various roles and series including, Phineas and Ferb, Sofia the First, Austin and Ally, Milo Murphy’s Law

Her biggest Disney Channel role was a Maya Hart opposite Rowan Blanchard’s Riley Matthews in Girl Meets World .

Carpenter also co-starred with Sofia Carson in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Adventures in Babysitting

More sing along fun: