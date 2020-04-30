Meg Donnelly Sings “How Far I’ll Go” For Disney’s SingAlong Video Series

We can’t get enough of the daily videos Disney keeps releasing. Whether it’s drawing lessons, virtual ride-throughs of attractions, or the infamous sing-along. Today’s entry is that of the latter, a sing-along video featuring Meg Donnelly of Disney Channel’s Zombies and ABC’s American Housewife that was tweeted earlier today.
🌊 @ImMegDonnelly is going FAR with the Disney magic on today's #DisneySingalong as she covers "How Far I'll Go" from #Moana! 🐚 #StayHome pic.twitter.com/rmV60oIOn4
— Disney Music (@DisneyMusic) April 30, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Meg Donnelly, star of the Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise and ABC’s American Housewife is featured in today’s Disney SingAlong video singing “How Far I’ll Go” from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana.
- Donnelly opens the video by explaining to viewers how important Disney music is to her before belting out the popular tune.
- Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, these videos are being crafted by the performers themselves usually in their own homes and maybe with additional help from some friends.
- Donnelly has contributed other from-home videos, recently participating in the daily story reading videos where she reads a Marvel story, Ultron Goes Viral.
- This is the latest in a series of videos released by Disney. One recent entry was similar, featuring Susan Egan, the original voice of Megara in Hercules singing her signature song, “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love).”
- Earlier this month, numerous talented performers sang classic Disney tunes from their own homes, and all the performances were put together for the Disney Family Singalong that aired on ABC and is now available to watch on Disney+.
- Donnelly appeared briefly on the ABC special, as one part of a very large ensemble of Disney Channel stars singing “We’re All In This Together” from the original High School Musical.
- ABC recently announced Disney SingAlong Volume 2 airing in May, and perhaps Donnelly will have her own song to perform in the new special.