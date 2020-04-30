Meg Donnelly Sings “How Far I’ll Go” For Disney’s SingAlong Video Series

We can’t get enough of the daily videos Disney keeps releasing. Whether it’s drawing lessons, virtual ride-throughs of attractions, or the infamous sing-along. Today’s entry is that of the latter, a sing-along video featuring Meg Donnelly of Disney Channel’s Zombies and ABC’s American Housewife that was tweeted earlier today.

What’s Happening: