Meg Donnelly Sings “How Far I’ll Go” For Disney’s SingAlong Video Series

by | Apr 30, 2020 1:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

We can’t get enough of the daily videos Disney keeps releasing. Whether it’s drawing lessons, virtual ride-throughs of attractions, or the infamous sing-along. Today’s entry is that of the latter, a sing-along video featuring Meg Donnelly of Disney Channel’s Zombies and ABC’s American Housewife that was tweeted earlier today.

What’s Happening:

  • Meg Donnelly, star of the Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise and ABC’s American Housewife is featured in today’s Disney SingAlong video singing “How Far I’ll Go” from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana.
  • Donnelly opens the video by explaining to viewers how important Disney music is to her before belting out the popular tune.
  • Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, these videos are being crafted by the performers themselves usually in their own homes and maybe with additional help from some friends.
  • Donnelly has contributed other from-home videos, recently participating in the daily story reading videos where she reads a Marvel story, Ultron Goes Viral.
  • This is the latest in a series of videos released by Disney. One recent entry was similar, featuring Susan Egan, the original voice of Megara in Hercules singing her signature song, “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love).”
  • Earlier this month, numerous talented performers sang classic Disney tunes from their own homes, and all the performances were put together for the Disney Family Singalong that aired on ABC and is now available to watch on Disney+.
  • Donnelly appeared briefly on the ABC special, as one part of a very large ensemble of Disney Channel stars singing “We’re All In This Together” from the original High School Musical.
  • ABC recently announced Disney SingAlong Volume 2 airing in May, and perhaps Donnelly will have her own song to perform in the new special.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend