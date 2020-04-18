Meg Donnelly from “Zombies” Reads a Marvel Story

Meg Donnelly from Disney Channel’s Zombies and ABC’s American Housewife reads today’s Disney storytime with an exciting Marvel adventure.

What’s Happening:

Meg Donnelly from Disneychannel's Zombies and ABC's American Housewife reads today's Disney "Storytime with…" video.

She has selected a story from 5-Minute Marvel Stories called "Ultron Goes Viral."

The story features fan-favorite Avengers characters including Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Falcon, and Hulk facing off against Ultron.

