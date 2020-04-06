Angela Kinsey Reads a “Frozen” Story About Olaf on Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime at YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Angela Kinsey joins the fun today reading “Olaf Waits for Spring” from 5 Minute Frozen Stories.

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Angela Kinsey reads a story about everyone’s favorite friendly snowman, Olaf from 5 Minute Frozen Stories. Check it out below:

Kinsey is best known to audiences as the tense, no nonsense accountant, Angela Martin from NBC’s The Office .

. She’s currently hosting the Disney+ Be Our Chef that has families competing to create winning dishes that will be served at Disney resorts.

