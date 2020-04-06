Paige O’Hara Reads a “Beauty and the Beast” Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime at YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Disney Legend (and voice of Belle), Paige O’Hara joins the fun today telling the story of “Beauty and the Beast” from Disney Princess My First Bedtime Storybook.
What’s happening:
- With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.
- As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Paige O’Hara reads a “Beauty and the Beast” bedtime story from Disney Princess My First Bedtime Storybook. Check it out below:
More Disney books for kids:
- ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan read “A Sure Cure for the Hiccups” from 5 Minute Mickey Mouse Stories.
- Catch an exciting Iron Man story as told by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg.
- Tony Hale revealed that Forky asked to borrow his voice for Toy Story 4, then read Forky in Craft Buddy Day for fans of all ages.
- Hang with Jeff Goldblum and his sons as they read a Pinocchio story from 365 Bedtime Stories.
- Disney Legend and voice of Mulan, Ming-Na Wen helped fans get over the Tuesday blues as she read A Place for Mulan.
- Take a break with Ashley Eckstein (and special guest Ahsoka Tano) and listen to The Galaxy Needs You.
- Calling all Spider-Man fans! Jason George read a Marvel short story about Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
- John Stamos joined the fun reading, A Kiss Goodnight by Disney Legends Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman.
- Officer Giggle McDimples herself, Ally Maki, read A New Purpose to audiences on Disney’s YouTube channel.
- Yvette Nicole Brown kicked off the Storytime With… series on March 24th with Elena and the Secret of Avalor.