Paige O’Hara Reads a “Beauty and the Beast” Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime at YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Disney Legend (and voice of Belle), Paige O’Hara joins the fun today telling the story of “Beauty and the Beast” from Disney Princess My First Bedtime Storybook.

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Paige O’Hara reads a “Beauty and the Beast” bedtime story from Disney Princess My First Bedtime Storybook. Check it out below:

